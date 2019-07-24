UPDATE: One dead after pedestrian involved crash, Ogeechee road reopened

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Ogeechee Road has been reopened after a pedestrian involved accident left one person dead.

Georgia State Patrol said a person walking south along Ogeechee Road was hit by a car near Dean Forrest Road early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the pedestrian was killed. There were no injuries to the driver of the car.

Both Chatham County Police Department and Garden City Police Department responded to the scene, because it happened partially in both districts, according to Chatham County Police Department. Georgia State Patrol has since taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story.

