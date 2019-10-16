No injuries in crash on I-16 near Dean Forest Road

Authorities on scene of a tractor-trailer and truck crash on I-16 Wednesday (cropped photo via Savannah Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Interstate 16 is back open and no injuries have been reported following a crash near the Dean Forest Road exit Wednesday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a truck.

Around 9:30 a.m. SPD reported there were no injuries involved.

A photo from the department shows an overturned car carrier truck on the side of the interstate.

One eastbound lane of I-16 just past the Dean Forest Road exit was closed for several hours as crews remained on scene.

SPD tweeted around 1 p.m. that the road was clear and traffic flow should return to normal.