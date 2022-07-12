SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new bridge on Islands Expressway is down to one lane for repairs, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, officials said traffic would be impacted for two to three hours. Because traffic is alternating crossing the bridge in both directions, drivers should expect significant delays.

The new bridge has been open to traffic for less than a week. The traffic shift was needed to continue the removal of the existing drawbridge and construction of the second half of the new bridge.