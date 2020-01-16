Need to know: Traffic info for Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you are attending the Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Parade or heading out on your Monday commute, take a look through these traffic impacts in Savannah.

Traffic will be rerouted for several hours Monday, Jan. 20 as the Savannah Police Department (SPD) and City of Savannah close streets down for the parade.

Posting of “No Parking Zone” notices along the parade route will be completed by the evening of Friday, Jan. 17. Vehicles remaining in the no parking zones after 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 will be towed at the owner’s expense, according to SPD.

Map provided by SPD. If you’re having trouble viewing visit here.

Parade route

Starting at 6 a.m. Monday the staging area streets between East Broad and Price streets will close to vehicular traffic.

Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9:45 a.m. before the 10 a.m. start time.

The parade begins from the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets.

It then travels north on East Broad Street to Broughton Street, west on Broughton Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard and south on MLK Jr. Boulevard to Anderson Street.

The disbanding area is located along Anderson and May streets.

Traffic is expected to be impacted until approximately 3 p.m. on parade day.

Traffic advice from SPD

“Vehicles traveling to locations in the City of Savannah north of Broughton Street should enter from either I-516 or President Street.

“Vehicular traffic will not be able to cross Broughton Street heading north until after the parade has cleared.

“Vehicles traveling north from south of Broughton and East of Broad Street can also take Randolph Street to Bay Street to travel to destinations north of Broughton or west of MLK. “

CAT services

CAT (Chatham Area Transit Authority) will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday.

CAT’s administrative offices will be closed Monday but the ticket window at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center (610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue) will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of CAT’s fixed routes and the Dot shuttle will not operate its normal route during the parade. The Dot shuttle will be used during the parade to transport passengers between a shuttle stop at Barnard and Oglethorpe and the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center.

The Dot shuttle also will cease operations three hours early at 9 p.m.

The Savannah Belles Ferry will operate its regular schedule from 7 a.m. to midnight.

The holiday schedule will apply to all fixed-route buses and CAT Mobility paratransit services.

Customers are encouraged to check the holiday schedule online here or by calling customer service from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at (912) 233-5767.

Note: Buses on the 20 Skidaway Island/Coffee Bluff route will not operate on Monday. There is not a holiday schedule for that route.

WSAV will bring viewers special live coverage of the parade on Monday. Tune in on-air or online starting at 10 a.m.