Multiple roads closed near Amaranth Ave. and MLK due to barricaded subject investigation, seek alternate route

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police are investigating a situation in the 500 block of Amaranth Avenue, causing several road closures.

A person is reportedly barricading themselves inside of a home in the area.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Amaranth Avenue and Exchange Street are closed between 51st Street and Montgomery Street. Southbound MLK is also closed between 48th Street and Exchange Street. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

