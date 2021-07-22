Multiple crashes near Hardeeville cause major I-95 delays

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – A series of crashes on Interstate 95 caused major delays in the Hardeeville area Thursday night.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Hardeeville officials issued an alert about multiple collisions north and southbound on the interstate between Exits 5 and 8.

The Hardeeville Fire Department shared a photo of one crash, showing a pickup truck flipped over on its side. Another crash appeared to involve a car and at least one tractor-trailer.

The city released a statement around 5 p.m. urging drivers to use caution and patience while traveling in the area. Officials said drivers were getting off of the interstate and heading into the city to avoid the heavy traffic, resulting in congestion and backups around Hardeeville.

As of 8 p.m., I-95 northbound traffic appears to be flowing smoothly. However, southbound lanes remain congested between Hardeeville and Ridgeland.

WSAV News 3 has reached out to Hardeeville officials for further details on the crashes.

This wasn’t the only delay on I-95 Thursday. A total of five vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate near Pooler, Georgia, around 4 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported in that incident.

Visit WSAV’s Traffic Map at wsav.com/traffic and get traffic alerts through the WSAV NOW app.