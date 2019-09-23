2 taken to hospital after crash near Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All lanes of the Talmadge Bridge are back open following a multi-vehicle crash on the South Carolina side, authorities say.

News 3 is told two people were taken to a local hospital as a result of the traffic incident.

According to Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred sometime before 11 a.m.

Southern says one vehicle was traveling southbound and crossed the center line, striking two vehicles traveling northbound.

The driver and passenger of one of the northbound traveling vehicles were taken to a hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

Traffic on the bridge and surrounding areas reopened just before 1 p.m.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you any further updates.