Police: No serious injuries in crash on I-95 near Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays for southbound travelers on Interstate 95 near Pooler Thursday evening.

No major injuries were reported in the incident, according to the Pooler Police Department.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reported the crash just before 4 p.m. on the interstate between Highway 80 and Pine Barren Road.

A total of five vehicles were involved, GDOT said, including three cars and two trucks.

All southbound lanes were closed for just over an hour, reopening shortly after 5 p.m.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a crash occurred nearby at the intersection of Highway 80 and Pine Barren Road.

Traffic was shut down in the area until 2 a.m. Thursday, police said. No injuries were reported.

