Movie filming in Lafayette Square to impact parking, traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Some roads, parking and traffic will be impacted starting this weekend in downtown Savannah to accommodate filming for a movie.

According to the City of Savannah, on Sunday, Nov. 18, Abercorn Street from Charlton Street to Liberty Street will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. All streets surrounding Lafayette Square will also be closed during these hours.

On Monday, Nov. 19, Abercorn Street from Charlton Street to Liberty Street, Harris Street from Drayton Street to Lincoln Street and all streets surrounding Lafayette Square will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The following day, Tuesday, Nov. 20, Abercorn Street from Charlton Street to Harris Street and all streets surrounding Lafayette Square will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.