Motorists passing stopped school buses on the rise, Beaufort Co. bus drivers say

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials in the Lowcountry are worried that people are illegally passing school buses during their commutes.

In Beaufort County, school bus drivers say the dangerous habit has gotten worse — especially in Bluffton where traffic has picked up due to more people moving into the area.

Bus drivers tell News 3 they do what they can to arm children with the safety information they need to know, but urge other drivers to do their part.

“We put in our child’s head from day one,” said Maurice Brown, a school bus driver and trainer. “This (hand up in stop motion) means you don’t move, you stay put…and when its time for them to cross, and we have seen that all traffic has stopped, and it’s clear that (come forward sign with hand) means it’s safe to proceed to the bus.”

Know the rules of the road

In South Carolina, if the lights are only flashing yellow, that signifies drivers to slow down.

But state law mandates that a motorist stops for a stopped school bus with flashing red lights under the following conditions:

If you are on a two-lane highway, traveling in either direction

If you are on a multi-lane highway traveling behind the bus

If you are on a multi-lane highway and meet a stopped school bus heading toward you, you don’t have to stop but should slow down and pass with caution.

courtesy South Carolina Department of Public Safety

Passing a stopped school bus could cost you over $1,000 and six points on your license. It’s also been reported that for a first offense, drivers could spend up to 30 days in jail.

Drivers should note that laws in South Carolina vary from those in Georgia.

According to a new law in the Peach State, if a school bus is stopped on a road with its lights on and sign out, drivers have to stop no matter what.

The law applies to two-lane and four-lane roads as well as roads with a turning lane.

Motorists do not have to stop if there is a median in the road that separates the driver and the bus.