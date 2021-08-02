Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash after nearby lightning strike

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Liberty County Monday after a nearby lightning strike.

According to Capt. Dennis Poulsen, with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the man and his brother — who have not yet been identified — were traveling on motorcycles shortly before 5 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 77.

The Ohio residents had left North Carolina Monday morning en route to Florida. Poulsen said after getting caught in the heavy rain, the brothers were trying to make it to an overpass bridge where they could shelter until the rain passed.

The surviving brother told officials he saw lightning hit nearby before his brother veered off of the interstate, crashed into a guardrail and flipped over onto a grassy area.

The motorcycle continued to travel along the guardrail, eventually crossing the three lanes of the interstate before coming to a rest.

Poulsen said the brother went to render aid to the victim, who was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathon Edwards, who is investigating the incident, said the man’s body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.