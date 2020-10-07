Motorcyclist dies in crash near Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon following a crash with an SUV near Richmond Hill.

Identified only as a male at this time, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Belfast River Road when he collided with a Chevy Trailblazer, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team Trooper Keith Kerrick.

The trooper said the SUV driver was attempting to make a left turn onto Watergrass Way when the collision occurred around 4 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. It is unknown at this time if the other driver sustained any injuries.

Belfast River Road was closed in both directions for several hours as GSP investigated the scene.

Kerrick said the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been announced at this time.