SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say an 18 wheeler that caught fire early Thursday morning caused delays throughout the day on Interstate 95.

Chatham County Police said the truck fire happened around 7 a.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 93 just south of Highway 204 (Abercorn Street Extension).

No injuries were reported as a result, but traffic in the area was impacted until after 4 p.m.

Police said cleanup kept one lane blocked longer than expected.