‘March for Change’ on St. Helena Island set for Saturday, traffic to be impacted

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is advising drivers of possible traffic impacts on St. Helena Island Saturday.

The “March for Change” will impact traffic flow between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. The march begins at St. Helena Elementary School and ends at the Penn Center.

BCSO says traffic will be briefly stopped on Sea Island Parkway (U.S. Highway 21) to ensure that march participants can safely cross the road. Traffic will also be paused intermittently along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Drivers are asked to expect delays.