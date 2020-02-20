Man seriously injured in Interstate 16 crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 16 that seriously injured a person Thursday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 4:25 a.m. Tashard Benton, 38, was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe west on I-16 when his vehicle became disabled. He stopped in the westbound lane and activated his emergency flashers.

Dennis Wisner, 35, was traveling westbound on the interstate in a Chevrolet Spark and, according to SPD, hit the rear of Benton’s vehicle, unaware of the fact that he had stopped.

Wisner was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.