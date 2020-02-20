Man seriously injured in Interstate 16 crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 16 that seriously injured a person Thursday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 4:25 a.m. Tashard Benton, 38, was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe west on I-16 when his vehicle became disabled. He stopped in the westbound lane and activated his emergency flashers.

Dennis Wisner, 35, was traveling westbound on the interstate in a Chevrolet Spark and, according to SPD, hit the rear of Benton’s vehicle, unaware of the fact that he had stopped.

Wisner was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories