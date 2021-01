GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A man died Saturday night in Tattnall County after being struck by a car.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 196 near the Long County line.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

GSP says the investigation is still early on and no charges have been announced at this time.