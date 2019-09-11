Law enforcement to reconstruct fatal crash on Airways Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local law enforcement agencies will be reconstructing a fatal crash Thursday evening which will impact traffic near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), last month 20-year-old Syan Forde, of Richmond Hill, died after a crash with another vehicle on Airways Avenue.

To map the crash, authorities will temporarily close two eastbound lanes of Airways Avenue between Crossroads Parkway and Gulfstream Road on Sept. 12. SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and Airport Police (APD) will be on scene to reroute traffic and conduct mapping of the accident.

APD will implement a contraflow plan in order to minimize disruption to regular airport traffic. Here’s a timeline from the agency:

5 p.m. – Police will set up cones for contraflow plan

5:30 p.m. – Contraflow plan will be activated

6 p.m. – GSP will conduct/complete the mapping process before nightfall.

During this time, the two westbound lanes on Airways Avenue between Crossroads Parkway and Gulfstream Road will be converted to one eastbound lane and one westbound lane.

“The public should exercise extreme care while driving in this area and if possible, seek alternate routes,” APD stated.