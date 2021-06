SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has been closed due to “a large sinkhole,” according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Northbound lanes of the road are closed between Oglethorpe and Broughton streets as crews respond.

No word on when the lanes will reopen. SPD urges drivers to seek an alternate route.

The cause of the sinkhole is not clear at this time.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic