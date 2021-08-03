Lanes closed on Veterans Parkway after dump truck hits overpass

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Traffic on Veterans Parkway is down to one lane in both directions Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck struck an overpass around 1 p.m.

The driver was seriously injured in the crash, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

This is the same overpass that was struck on July 17. And just days before that incident, a similar crash occurred about 80 miles west, on Interstate 16 near Soperton. A large dump truck trailer crashed into the SR 86 bridge, shifting it nearly 6 feet.

No major damage was found after the July 17 crash. Inspectors from the Georgia Department of Transportation were called in again on Tuesday to inspect the overpass and have determined it does not need to be closed, according to CCPD.

Crews are still working to clear the crash scene. No word yet when the lanes will reopen to traffic.

The Georgia State Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash.

