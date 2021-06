SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Motorists can expect some lane closures and detours in Savannah on Friday.

Georgia State Patrol and Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigations Unit will investigate two separate areas where two separate fatal crashes occurred, the Savannah Police Department said.

The first investigation begins at 9 a.m. on Westbound Abercorn Street between Mercy Boulevard and Middleground Road.

Police will then move to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 33rd and 37th streets.