Lagoon Road on Hilton Head Island to be partially closed Sunday, Monday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is advising drivers of a road closure set for Sunday and Monday.

The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra has holiday performances “Holiday Brass” scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29, and Monday, Nov. 30. at 7 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head Island. 

On both days, a portion of Lagoon Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the performances.

During the performances, Coligny Plaza and other businesses can be accessed by alternate routes: Pope Avenue, North Forest Beach Drive and Avocet Road.

For more on the “Holiday Brass” performances, click here.

