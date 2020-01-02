Johnny Mercer Blvd. at Highway 80 closed due to fatal crash

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: WSAV has learned new details about a crash on Johnny Mercer Boulevard at Highway 80 Thursday morning.

Chatham County EMS confirmed that one person died in the crash. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Officials say that a pickup truck and a 12 foot box truck crashed. First responders arrived at 9:18 a.m.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. There is no word on the other driver’s condition.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

News 3 will have updates.

_______________

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Johnny Mercer Boulevard at Highway 80 is currently closed due to a crash Thursday morning.

There is no word yet on when the roadway will reopen.

News 3 is working to learn more information.