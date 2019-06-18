Traffic

Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Deputy entrapped in I-95 crash

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 02:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 04:25 PM EDT

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) - The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies was entrapped in a crash on Interstate 95 early Tuesday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened around mile marker 10 on I-95 northbound when a deputy was attempting to make a U-turn at a median.

SCHP says a Ford F-250 pulling a U-Haul trailer struck the deputy's Chevy pickup. The deputy became entrapped as a result, according to Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus.

"Prayers are appreciated at this time," Malphrus wrote in a short Facebook post.

News 3 is told the deputy and a passenger in the Ford F-250 were taken to Memorial Health in Savannah. Both are expected to survive.

SCHP says there were four occupants in the Ford F-250, including the driver and passenger transported. The deputy was the only person in the Chevy pickup.

Traffic on I-95 was impacted from about 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

