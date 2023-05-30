CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Road work along Interstates 16 and 95 could impact your commute this week, especially if you live in Pooler. This all has to do with the I-16@I-95 Improvement Projects.

The lane closures, starting on Tuesday, are for widening activities on I-16 and bridge work at the I-516 interchange.

If you’re driving on I-16 east and west, you can expect staggered right and left lane closures from the I-516 interchange to the I-95 interchange. You can also expect closures on I-516 between mile points 5 and 6.

These closures will run from around 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Work will pick again up at 7 p.m. and last through 6 a.m.

Work has been underway since 2020. A study found at least 75,000 cars come through the I-16 and I-95 interchange every day, often sharing the road with large trucks carrying cargo to the ports. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says wider lanes and a new interchange at 95 will make the roads safer for drivers when the project is complete.

GDOT says the exact times may change because of the weather. Drivers should expect delays and slowdowns through work zones.

Before heading out, you can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511 or downloading the Georgia 511 app.