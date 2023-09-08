An overhead photo of the I-16 construction project at I-95. (GDOT)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that there will be several intermittent closures starting on Monday.

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, this will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange.



Daytime Closures



Monday, September 11, through Saturday, September 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)



Monday, September 11, through Saturday, September 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)



Monday, September 11, through Saturday, September 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6

I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5



Nighttime Closures



Monday, September 11, through Saturday, September 16, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)



Monday, September 11, through Saturday, September 16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double lane closures at the following locations

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)



ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS



Monday, September 11, through Saturday, September 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-16 eastbound to I-516 westbound ramp (Exit 164B) (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should take the I-516 eastbound ramp (Exit 164A), then exit at US 17/US 80/Ogeechee Road (Exit 3), turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-516 westbound.



Monday, September 11, through Saturday, September 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-16 westbound to I-95 northbound ramp (Exit 157) (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-16 westbound take the exit for I-95 southbound (Exit 157), exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound.



LONG-TERM CLOSURE



June 26, 2022, through May 31, 2024

Tremont Road under I-16 (Map)

Note: Tremont Road will be open during holiday work restriction time frames.

Motorists traveling on Tremont Road north of I-16 should take Telfair Road northbound, turn right on West Gwinnett Street, turn right onto I-516 eastbound, then exit at Tremont Road (Exit 4)

Motorists traveling on Tremont Road south of I-16 should take I-516 westbound to West Gwinnett Street (Exit 6), turn left on West Gwinnett Street, then left on Telfair Road to access Tremont Road north of I-16

Motorists should expect delays, exercise caution, reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers.

Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app for realtime information.

