BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash on I-16 westbound near mile marker 137 has shut down all lanes of traffic, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The sheriff’s office says two 18 wheelers were involved in the crash.

According to GDOT, the crash occurred at 2:49 p.m. Sunday. Officials expect to clear the interstate lanes by 8 p.m.

