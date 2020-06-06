Hwy. 84 partially closed in Screven after trail derails, prompting evacuations

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Part of Highway 84 in Screven is shut down after a train derailed overnight.

CSX says at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a northbound CSX train derailed seven cars. There were no injuries to the crew members of the train.

Two of the derailed cars were carrying hydrogen peroxide. One of them was leaking, prompting local authorities to issue an evacuation order for all residents within a quarter-mile radius of the scene as a precaution. About 100 people were evacuated and have since returned to their homes.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation. CSX emergency crews are on scene working to secure the site.

Hwy. 84 eastbound is still closed, impacting traffic heading towards Jesup and Hinesville. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will be detoured from Patterson on Hwy. 301 to Jesup. Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route. Hwy. 84 is expected to remain closed for most of the day Saturday.

Screven Mayor Jason Weaver says the incident will not be a quick fix.

“It’s tough, especially being a small city,” Weaver said. “This isn’t just going to be an overnight fix. This will take some time to get everything back to normal going again.”

CSX says the company appreciated local first responders’ fast response.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.