STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Commuter traffic along Highway 301 near I-16 was slow going Monday afternoon after a fire at the Allgreen waste disposal facility.

Firefighters with the Bulloch County and Statesboro fire departments ran a large water line across the road to extinguish the blaze.

The fire broke out around lunchtime Monday and closed both sides of Highway 301 for roughly four hours.

Officials said the fire began in a warehouse used to store solid waste. No word yet on the cause.