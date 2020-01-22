Hwy 278 eastbound partially closed at Rose Hill Plantation due to ‘severe’ accident

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort County agencies are responding to an accident causing delays on Highway 278 at Rose Hill Plantation.
Highway 278 eastbound has been reduced to one lane at the Rose Hill entrance and access to Rose Hill golf side is restricted. The turn lane of Highway 278 westbound is also blocked.
Bluffton Township Fire District called the accident “severe”.
Witnesses say traffic appears to be backed up for three to five miles in the eastbound lanes. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.
News 3 will have updates.