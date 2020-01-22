Hwy 278 eastbound partially closed at Rose Hill Plantation due to ‘severe’ accident

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Beaufort County agencies are responding to an accident causing delays on Highway 278 at Rose Hill Plantation.

Highway 278 eastbound has been reduced to one lane at the Rose Hill entrance and access to Rose Hill golf side is restricted. The turn lane of Highway 278 westbound is also blocked.

Bluffton Township Fire District called the accident “severe”.

Hwy 278 is reduced to 1 lane at Rose Hill and acces to Rose Hill golf side is restricted as a result of a severe accident. Avoid the area as emergency services will be in the area for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/66ZhjB8NGQ — Bluffton Twp FD (@BlufftonFire) January 22, 2020

Witnesses say traffic appears to be backed up for three to five miles in the eastbound lanes. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

