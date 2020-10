BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Due to a water main break on Highway 170 near Snake Road in Okatie, all lanes of Highway 170 are currently closed to vehicular traffic.

Drivers travelling on Highway 170 eastbound to Beaufort are asked to use Highway 462 to Snake Road. Drivers travelling westbound to Bluffton are asked to use Snake Road to Highway 462 to avoid the area.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to use caution.