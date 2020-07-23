Houlihan Bridge closed for maintenance

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Houlihan Bridge has been shut down due to maintenance.
The Port Wentworth Police Department is unsure how long the bridge will be closed. An reopening date will be released to the public when they have a better idea.
The turn-style truss bridge is located on Georgia Route 25, leading from Port Wentworth to Jasper County, South Carolina.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a 230mile detour will be signed as follows:
- Traffic traveling east of the bridge on South Carolina Route 170 may use U.S. 17 northbound to I-95 southbound to Georgia Route 21 (Exit 109) southbound to Georgia Route 30 to Georgia Route 25.
- Traffic west of the bridge on Georgia Route 25 north may use Georgia Route 30/Bonnybridge Road west to Georgia Route 21/Augusta Road north to I-95 north to US 17 south.