Houlihan Bridge closed for maintenance

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Houlihan Bridge has been shut down due to maintenance.

The Port Wentworth Police Department is unsure how long the bridge will be closed. An reopening date will be released to the public when they have a better idea.

The turn-style truss bridge is located on Georgia Route 25, leading from Port Wentworth to Jasper County, South Carolina.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a 230mile detour will be signed as follows: