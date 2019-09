PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Houlihan Bridge shut down Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice, according to police.

The Port Wentworth Police Department said the Georgia Department of Transportation shut down the bridge due to a mechanical failure.

The Houlihan Bridge is a swing bridge, meaning it can pivot for maritime traffic.

It leads from Port Wentworth (Coastal Hwy 17 N/GA HWY 25 N) to Jasper County, South Carolina.

No word yet on when the bridge is expected to reopen.