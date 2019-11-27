Holiday events in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry to impact traffic this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thanksgiving is here, and some weekend holiday events will impact traffic in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

On Thanksgiving Day, two 5k races will close some roadways in Bluffton and Beaufort.

Bluffton

The 10th annual Turkey Chase through Oldtown Bluffton starts at 8 a.m. May River Road between Pin Oak Street and Pritchard Street will be closed to cars from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Traffic will also be redirected away from Bridge Street between Thomas Heyward Street and Pritchard Street. See the map below for the full race map.

Beaufort

The annual Lowcountry Habitat Turkey Trot 5k will take place in downtown Beaufort at 8 a.m. Thursday. The race route goes from Bay Street to Newcastle Street to Carteret Street, over the Woods Memorial Bridge, then down Meridian Road to Youmans Drive. The Woods Memorial Bridge will be closed to both vehicular traffic and marine traffic. Drivers should use the McTeer Bridge to get to and from Lady’s Island. See the race route on the map below.

Starting Wednesday, roads will be closed in downtown Savannah for holiday activities.

From Nov. 27 until Jan. 3, Bull Street between Congress Street and Broughton Street will be closed due to the city’s Christmas tree.

The tree lighting event will be held on Nov. 29. During the event, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Broughton Street between Drayton Street and Whitaker Street will be closed. Bull Street between Congress Street and State Street will also be closed.