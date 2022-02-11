Hilton Head Island to expect traffic delays Saturday during marathon

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Residents of Hilton Head Island might experience some traffic delays Saturday during a marathon and half marathon.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says the following areas will be affected between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Palmetto Bay Road

Cross Island Parkway — westbound off and on-ramps at Marshland Road will be closed

BCSO urges motorists to find alternate routes. For more

Both the half and full marathon kick-off at 8 a.m. on Pembroke Drive, run down to Arrow Road and end back where it took off. The 5k begins 30 minutes later on Pembroke and ends on Jarvis Park Road.