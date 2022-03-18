TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Highway 80 has re-opened to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash near Fort Pulaski, according to Chatham County officials.

Lanes were closed in the area for approximately two hours mid-day Friday.

WSAV News 3 is working to learn more details.

Original article:

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Drivers traveling to Tybee Island Friday afternoon may experience delays on Highway 80.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, a crash involving multiple vehicles occurred near Fort Pulaski around 11:30 a.m.

As of 12:30, traffic appears to remain slow-moving. Though police said portions of the roadway may be reopening to traffic.

“Please drive carefully, remain alert and follow the instructions of emergency personnel,” a statement from Tybee Island PD reads.

Meanwhile, if you’re having trouble accessing Google Maps, you’re not alone. Reports indicate the service has been down since 11:30 a.m.