TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Highway 80 has re-opened to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash near Fort Pulaski, according to Chatham County officials.
Lanes were closed in the area for approximately two hours mid-day Friday.
WSAV News 3 is working to learn more details.
________________________________________________________________________
Original article:
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Drivers traveling to Tybee Island Friday afternoon may experience delays on Highway 80.
According to the Tybee Island Police Department, a crash involving multiple vehicles occurred near Fort Pulaski around 11:30 a.m.
As of 12:30, traffic appears to remain slow-moving. Though police said portions of the roadway may be reopening to traffic.
“Please drive carefully, remain alert and follow the instructions of emergency personnel,” a statement from Tybee Island PD reads.
Meanwhile, if you’re having trouble accessing Google Maps, you’re not alone. Reports indicate the service has been down since 11:30 a.m.