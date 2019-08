SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Highway 80 at Haslam Avenue is closed due to a gas leak, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Officials tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the leak is a result of construction in the area. The road is expected to be closed for about an hour for repair.

Highway 80 is blocked off from SR 25 to 3rd Street in Garden City.

Arby’s and Title pawn at Highway 80 and Haslam Avenue are both closed for the time being. Drivers should avoid the area.