CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – According to Chatham County Police, portions of Fort Argyle Road were closed after a head-on collision Friday morning between a septic tank truck and a dump truck.

Officials say crews transported three people to the hospital. At least one person received serious injuries.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes near the 500 block of Fort Argyle Road were closed for the investigation.

Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate.