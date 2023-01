CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Highway 204 is back open after a rollover crash and vehicle fire at the Highway 17 exit.

The area was closed down for roughly three hours as crews responded to the scene. Traffic on Abercorn Street closed in both directions between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue.

WSAV News 3 has learned the coroner’s office was called to the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.