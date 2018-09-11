Traffic

GSP investigates 'serious accident' on Diamond Causeway

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 04:30 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 01:03 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a 'serious accident' that occurred on the Diamond Causeway Monday morning.

Chatham County officials say several vehicles were involved. They reported some injuries but did not provide any additional information.

The road shut down around 9:30 a.m. and reopened one lane around 10:05 a.m. The other lane opened up again around 2:00 p.m.

The accident investigation has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to provide you with any further updates.

