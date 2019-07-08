GSP investigates fatal crash on Ferguson Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a vehicle crash that left one person dead Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. on Ferguson Avenue near Southwood Drive. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a male driver of a Volkswagen passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The agency is withholding the driver’s identity pending next of kin notification.

According to GSP, it appears speed was a factor in the crash. The driver apparently lost control and struck several trees.

The roadway was closed for about 2.5 hours as authorities cleared the scene. The Chatham County Police Department provided traffic control assistance.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.