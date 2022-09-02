SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To help travelers this holiday weekend, Georgia and South Carolina are suspending construction-related lane closures through Tuesday.

Also, expect to see more officers on the roads. The states are once again partnering for the annual Hands Across The Border Enforcement campaign, targeting drunk and speeding drivers.

“We are 112 fatalities down right now from compared to this time in 2021,” said Brent Kelly, Special Programs Manager, South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “So, everybody working together, we are accomplishing our mission of reducing these collisions and reducing our fatalities.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said from 2016 to 2020, more than 30% of people killed in crashes during the holiday weekend involved a drunk driver.