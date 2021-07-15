GDOT: Truck hits bridge over I-16, shifting bridge nearly 6 feet

Correction: The previous version of this article had mislabeled the county of the incident.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday morning, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews closed down a portion of I-16 in Treutlen County after a truck crashed into the SR 86 bridge.

Officials say the impact from the large dump trailer shifted the bridge nearly 6 feet. No injuries were reported.

GDOT says both directions of the interstate are closed from Exit 71 to Exit 78.

Officials expect to reopen one lane in each direction by this Saturday with all lanes open by the following Saturday.

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to provide an update on the situation at 3 p.m. along with GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry.

photo: Georgia Department of Transportation

Meanwhile, eastbound traffic is being directed through Soperton while westbound traffic is being routed through Adrian:

Westbound detour: Take Exit 78, turn right onto Highway 221 North, left onto US 80 West, travel through the town of Adrian, left onto SR 15, re-enter I-16 at Exit 71

Eastbound detour: Take Exit 71, turn right onto Highway 15, travel through Soperton, left onto SR 46, left onto SR 56, re-enter I-16 at Exit 78.

GDOT also urges drivers to consider other routes off of the interstate.

photo: Georgia Department of Transportation

GDOT engineers and contractors plan to remove the dump trailer in the coming days before demolishing the entire bridge.

Officials urge motorists to remain patient during the closure.

photo: Georgia Department of Transportation

“Prepare for heavy traffic along detour routes and as always, make sure your seat belt is buckled,” the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety shared. “Focus on the road as much as possible if using navigation devices to find alternate routes.”