GDOT to close Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are closing the Talmadge Bridge and Sidney Lanier Bridge at 8 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Sidney Lanier Bridge is located in Glynn County and the Talmadge Bridge is located in Chatham County, each of which has some mandatory evacuations orders in place.

“The predicted strength of the wind at the bridges elevations will render vehicles susceptible to incidents,” a statement from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reads. “Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across either of these bridges in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Dorian may not be able to properly control their vehicles.”

At this time it is unknown when the bridges will reopen. They will need to be inspected prior to reopening.