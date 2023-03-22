An overhead photo of the I-16 construction project at I-95. (GDOT)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new turbine bridge ramp that will carry I-16 westbound traffic to I-95 southbound is expected to open Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

A first of its kind for Georgia, the “partial turbine” configuration ramp promises smoother, more direct connections through the busy corridor.

The ramp replaces the existing cloverleaf, loop ramp on the west side of I-95.

Drivers traveling along I-16 westbound to I-95 north and southbound will use a common exit located about a half mile before the I-95 interchange. The ramp later splits for drivers to continue onto I-95 northbound (right) or southbound (left).

GDOT shared a video on Facebook showing what drivers can expect.

Officials say the ramp opening is a significant milestone for the public and the 16@95 Improvement Projects.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring these improvements to the interchange and look forward to sharing other elements of the project as they’re completed,” said Ron Nelson, GDOT project manager for the 16@95 Improvement Projects.

The ramp is expected to open overnight Thursday with new signage and traffic control measures that close the current cloverleaf, loop ramp.

GDOT expects the second new turbine bridge ramp to open in Q2 2023. That ramp will carry I-95 southbound traffic to I-16 eastbound.

For more information on the 16@95 Improvement Projects, visit here.