GDOT schedules lane closures on Tybee for preliminary bridge replacement work

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation has scheduled nighttime lane closures to start in late October.

Officials say the closures are needed for a contractor to test marsh sediments as a part of preliminary work for replacing the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges.

The lane closures will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 21, on Highway 80 at Bull River Bridge and will move to the Lazaretto Creek Bridge.

The lane will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly in a 10 night on, four night off schedule.

Drivers are asked to watch for warning signs and obey road crew flaggers. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control, too.

GDOT expects the testing to wrap up on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

There is no work scheduled during the holiday weeks of Nov. 23 through Nov. 29 and Dec. 23 through Jan. 4.

Work will resume Jan. 5 if necessary.