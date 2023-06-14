PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is reopening a portion of State Route 25 at the Houlihan Bridge Wednesday.
The bridge closed down for emergency repairs on May 22.
GDOT says only the northbound traffic lane will be open for use.
A temporary traffic signal will be implemented, along with a reduced speed limit to 25 mph in the area.
Drivers can expect longer travel times.
Those opting for an alternate route can use the 23-mile detour east and west of the bridge.
- Traffic west of the bridge on Georgia Route 25 north may use Georgia Route 30/Bonnybridge Road west to Georgia Route 21/Augusta Road north to I-95 north to US 17 south.
- Traffic east of the bridge on South Carolina Route 170 may use US 17 northbound to I-95 southbound to Georgia Route 21 (Exit 109) southbound to Georgia Route 30 to Georgia Route 25.