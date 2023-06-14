PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is reopening a portion of State Route 25 at the Houlihan Bridge Wednesday.

The bridge closed down for emergency repairs on May 22.

GDOT says only the northbound traffic lane will be open for use.

A temporary traffic signal will be implemented, along with a reduced speed limit to 25 mph in the area.

Drivers can expect longer travel times.

Those opting for an alternate route can use the 23-mile detour east and west of the bridge.