SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Heads up, drivers.

Now through Saturday, crews are implementing closures for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

Officials say the closures will allow them to work on widening I-16 and work on the bridge at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.

GDOT says exact times may change due to weather conditions.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to exercise caution, slow down through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers.

Daytime closures

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6

I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5

Nighttime closures

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164)

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double lane closures at the following locations

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

Detours

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-95 northbound to I-16 westbound ramp (Exit 99B)

Motorists traveling on I-95 northbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 Interchange, exit at US Highway 80 (Exit 102) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 southbound, then take the I-16 westbound ramp (Exit 99).

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-95 northbound to I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A)

Motorists traveling on I-95 northbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 Interchange, exit at US Hwy 80 (Exit 102) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 southbound, then take the I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A).

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-16 eastbound to I-95 northbound ramp (Exit 157B)

Motorists traveling on I-16 eastbound should exit to I-95 southbound (exit 157A), exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound.

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-16 westbound to I-95 northbound ramp (Exit 157)

Motorists traveling on I-16 westbound take the exit for I-95 southbound (Exit 157), exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound.

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-95 southbound to I-16 westbound ramp (Exit 99)

Motorists traveling on I-95 southbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 Interchange, exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound, then take the I-16 westbound ramp (Exit 99B).

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-95 southbound to I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A)

Motorists traveling on I-95 southbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 interchange, exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound, then take the I-16 eastbound ramp (Exit 99A).

Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)