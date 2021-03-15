GDOT closes I-16 and I-95 lanes for improvement projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday, Georgia Department of Transportation construction teams closed interstate lanes on I-16 between Pooler Parkway and Chatham Parkway and lanes on I-95 at the I-16 overpass.

The closures began at 9:00 a.m. and are scheduled to last till 3:00 p.m.

Drivers should use caution when driving in the area, prepare for traffic delays and consider alternative routes.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations:

I-16 eastbound from Pooler Parkway (MP 155) to Chatham Parkway (MP 164)

I-16 westbound from Chatham Parkway (MP 164) to Pooler Parkway (MP 155)

Right shoulder closures at the following locations:

I-516 eastbound @ I-16 (MP 5)

I-516 westbound @ I-16 (MP 5)

GDOT plans to close the same lanes Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and the following Monday.