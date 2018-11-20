GDOT begins final phase of I-16 median project

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: GDOT)

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - A two-year-safety enhancement project has entered its final phase -- planting Georgia native trees.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) the project, which began in February of 2017, has transformed portions of the I-16 median in Bulloch, Bryan and Candler counties.

“We began with a two-year plan that sought to strike a balance of the intended safety and operational benefits with aesthetic appeal,” said GDOT District Engineer Bradford W. Saxon. “The results are in full bloom in the ninety acres of wildflowers planted along the corridor, and in the trees that are being planted to be enjoyed for years to come.”

GDOT says they will be planting native hardwood trees such as live oaks, red maple and magnolias.

They have also added a cable barrier to improve safety along the corridor.

The project remains on schedule to be completed in March 2019, according to GDOT.