GDOT advises drivers of new traffic signal coming to Veterans Memorial Pkwy in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – On Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced the activation of a new traffic signal in Statesboro.

A new traffic light will be activated on Sept. 1 at the intersection of U.S. 301 Bypass (Veterans Memorial Parkway) and Old Register Road in Bulloch County.

GDOT says a traffic study was done at the intersection and determined a traffic signal is needed.

Message boards will be placed at the location Tuesday to give drivers a heads up.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and be cautious in the area during activation. Local law enforcement will be on site to handle traffic control on Sept. 1.

